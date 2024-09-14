NMG Uganda launches mbarara marathon

Nation Media Group has joined the drive to curb the high rate of HIV/AIDS spread in the southwestern part of Uganda through creating awareness as well as testing people for the disease. This is ahead of the Empuumo marathon due October 27 organized by Initiative For Better Health in partnership with the Ministry of Health and other organizations. According to specialists, despite sensitization, Ugandans have been too adamant to adhere to the prevention measures of HIV/AIDS.