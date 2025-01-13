New treachery charge added in Besigye and Lutale trial

The Army Court Martial has introduced a new charge of treachery against Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide Hajji Obeid Lutale, in addition to the previous charges the duo are facing. These include charges related to national security and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The Court has also amended the charge sheet and introduced a third accused person, identified as Captain Denis Ola, a serving military officer attached to the army's Armoured Brigade. Daniel Kibet reports that Besigye and Lutale objected to taking the plea in the amended charge sheet on several grounds, which forced the court to adjourn until tomorrow to determine how to proceed.