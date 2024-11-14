New tool to tackle youth unemployment in Uganda

In a groundbreaking move to address the youth unemployment crisis in Uganda, Mastercard Foundation, World Data Lab, and Uganda’s Ministry of ICT have launched the Africa Youth Employment Clock, a data-driven tool designed to provide real-time insights into youth employment trends across the continent. Joyce Ssebugwawo, Uganda’s State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, says this is a significant step towards tackling the growing employment challenges facing Uganda’s youthful population.