New supreme court panel to hear appeals on civilian trials

Following the deaths of two Supreme Court Justices, Rubby Opio Aweri and Stella Arach Amoko, a new panel has been reconstituted to hear twenty-two appeals afresh. These include the Attorney General's challenge against a Constitutional Court decision declaring it illegal to try civilians before the General Court Martial. The court also ordered the transfer of all civilians' case files from the court martial to the High Court Civil Division, which has jurisdiction over these cases.