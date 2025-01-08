New KCCA leadership sworn in following landfill tragedy

The new Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki, and her deputy, Benon Kigenyi, have been sworn in. The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by the Head of Public Service, Lucy Nakyobe, at City Hall in Kampala. Buzeki's and Kigenyi's appointments on December 26 last year followed the dismissal of Dorothy Kisaka and her deputy, David Luyimbazi. The two were dismissed after the collapse of the Kiteezi Landfill, which claimed over 35 lives and caused extensive property damage. Kisaka, Luyimbazi, and Dr. Daniel Okello, the former Director of Public Health, are currently facing charges of manslaughter and causing death or harm by a rash or negligent act. Buzeki has stated that her top priority is to eliminate corruption within KCCA.