New $1.2m mri scanner aims to reduce reliance on overseas medical treatment

The Ugandan government spends over $150 million annually on treating officials abroad, funds that could be reinvested in the local healthcare system. In the 2024/25 budget, Shs 3.0 trillion has been allocated to health, with the Ministry of Health receiving Shs 1.3 trillion—10 times more than cancer services. Experts urge more funding for the treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart conditions, as well as for diagnostic equipment. To help reduce reliance on overseas treatment, C-CARE IHK has introduced a $1.2 million 1.5 Tesla Magnetom Altea MRI scanner, which uses AI for faster, more accurate diagnoses. This could improve care, cut wait times, and save millions in treatment costs.