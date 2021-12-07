NEMA, UNBS to get tougher on polythene ban enforcement

The National Environmental Management Authority together with Uganda National Bureau of Standards have launched a campaign to step up the enforcement of the ban on the use of plastic bags under 30 microns as required by the environmental act. The enforcement will target manufacturers, importers and distributors and those found in breach of the law will be prosecuted. However, the association of plastic manufacturers says NEMA has not done enough to crack down on plastic bag makers who operate in garages and are responsible for unwanted plastic bags on the market.