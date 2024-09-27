Namasagali College: Transforming the community since 1965

The establishment of Namasagali College back in 1965 not only changed the country’s education sector but also transformed the fortunes of the Namasagali sub-county in Kamuli as a community. With the start of the school, the once-sleepy town of Namasagali came to life, as residents rushed to make a living off the large student population studying at the school while also taking advantage of the various employment opportunities offered by the school’s administration. In the last story of NTV’s series on Namasagali College, we explore the symbiotic relationship between the school and the community and how they shared the fortunes and misfortunes of this era.