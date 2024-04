Museveni lauds Amama Mbabazi at golden anniversary

President Museveni has implored the youth in the country to embrace patriotism and Pan-Africanism as part of their development path. He made the call during a reception to mark the 50th wedding anniversary of the former prime minister Amama Mbabazi and his wife Jacqueline Mbabazi at Serena Hotel in Kampala. The event brought together top government officials and religious leaders.