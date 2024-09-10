Museveni honors Aronda Nyakairima

President Museveni has divulged that the recruitment of General Aronda Nyakairima’s group like that of his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba was merely for strategic reasons. Museveni says Nyakairima’s group was made up of university graduates, who had been deliberately recruited for their abilities to write and read. the president credits the decision to recruit the graduates who were referred to as intellectuals for saving the army by taking over the leadership mantle when the battle-hardened commanders died.