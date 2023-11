MPs to pay tribute to former Minister of State Mpanga

MPs will later this afternoon pay tribute to former Minister of State for Primary Education, Joyce Mpanga who died on Saturday aged 89 years. Mpanga served as minister from 1989 to 1992. She was also a former MP for Mubende District and a member of the Buganda Lukiiko. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa received the body of the former minister at parliament. Mpanga was accorded an official burial by the government.