MPs put NMS to task over COVID-19 vaccine procurement

MPs on the Health Committee have put the National Medical Stores (NMS) on the spot to account for the UGX 80b meant for the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine. This followed claims by NMS that they had spent UGX 60b to procure the Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the last six months. However, MPs insist that most of the vaccines in Uganda are donations.