MPs protest mistreatment of Ugandans in DR Congo

Members of the foreign affairs committee of parliament have asked the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo to advocate for free movement of people and goods between Uganda and DRC as well as addressing all forms of mistreatment of Ugandans. Committee members expressed concern over the continued alleged mistreatment and illegal detention of Ugandans in DR Congo and the persistent trade barriers in their country. The Congolese delegation promised to address the concerns of Ugandan lawmakers. This was during an interaction between the committee and a visiting delegation from DR Congo's National Assembly. Their visit is aimed at strengthening and consolidating parliamentary diplomacy.