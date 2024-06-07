MPs insist that motion against commissioners will pass

The mover of the censure motion against four backbench commissioners Theodore Ssekikubo has said he will announce the number of signatures so far collected on the floor of the House on Monday. Ssekikuubo said he is disappointed by the Workers' representatives for not signing the motion, given that the 1.7 billion shillings shared among the commissioners and the then Leader of the Opposition in Parliament in 2022 could have come from taxpayers' money.