MPs implicated in billions swindle meant for war victims' cooperatives

Current and former members of parliament have been implicated in the swindling of billions of shillings that were meant to members of various cooperative unions who lost property during various wars in the country. Sources in the Committee on Trade Cooperatives and Industry have told NTV that some of the cooperative societies that got the money were ghosts yet the genuine ones have never received a single coin from the Ministry of Trade. The committee interacted with 15 cooperatives across the country which are said to have received the money through the ministry of trade.