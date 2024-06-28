MPs expected to reconsider Appropriation Bill 2024

The Clerk of Parliament has recalled the house from recess to sit next Tuesday. This comes after the President returned the Appropriation Bill of 2024 to Parliament for reconsideration, as there are reports that he is not satisfied with some budget cuts on different government entities. Some members of Parliament are speculating on the reasons that could have led the President to return the Appropriation Bill despite the current financial year coming to an end on Sunday. Some say this is a disrespect of Parliament, while others feel it requires legal interpretation.