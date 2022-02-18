MPs decry state of prison facilities in Northern Uganda

The parliamentary committee on Defense and Internal affairs has decried the high level of congestion in prison facilities in Northern Uganda. The committee which started off a random fact-finding mission in detention facilities around the country yesterday was shocked by the overwhelming number of inmates in most prison facilities in the Acholi and Lango sub-regions. According to Rosemary Nyakikongoro who chairs the committee, the overcrowding in the facilities has contributed to more challenges in the facilities.