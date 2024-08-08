MPs' corruption trial resumes in High Court

The trial of three Members of Parliament accused of corruption resumed today in the High Court Anti-Corruption Division. The three MPs are Yusuf Mutembule (Bunyole East), Paul Akamba (Busiki), and Cissy Namujju (Lwengo District woman MP). The prosecution is still leading its key witness and complainant, Mariam Wagandya, Chairperson of the UHRC. Wagandya testified that she recorded a conversation between herself and the alleged corrupt legislators while they solicited a 20% kickback from the proposed enhanced budget of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.