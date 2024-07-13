MPs advocate for public finance act amendment to prioritize youth issues in budget

Members of Parliament under the Parliamentary Forum on Youth are calling for an amendment of the Public Finance Management Act so that, in the process of budgeting, ministries and other government entities can be mandated to prioritize issues affecting young people in their budgets, to benefit them. These were among the issues discussed during a fireplace meeting conversation at Grand Global Hotel in Kampala, which was organized to discuss how the 72 trillion budget will address the needs of vulnerable and marginalized groups like the youth.