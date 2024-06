Mpondwe fish dealers celebrate re-opening of market

There was joy and jubilation at the Uganda-DR Congo border in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council after Fisheries Protection Unit Commander Lt. Col. Mercy Tukahirwa reopened Mpondwe Lhubiriha Fish Market after five years. The market had been closed on the Ugandan side of the border, leading fish dealers to operate from the DR Congo side after the outbreak of COVID-19. This measure was taken to curtail the spread of the disease in Uganda.