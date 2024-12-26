MP Ssekikubo vows to battle Museveni's brother over 2026 bid

Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo is vowing to fight President Museveni's younger brother, Michael Nuwagira Kaguta, also known as Toyota, as well as retired former UPDF officers Maj. Gen. Phenehasi Keitirima and Brig. Emmanuel Rwashande, who opposes his bid to return as MP in 2026. Earlier this week, Ssekikubo was doused with teargas after attempting to force his way into a meeting called by NRM officials to back former minister Joy Kabatsi as the next MP for Lwemiyaga. Recently, Michael Nuwagira Kaguta signed a memorandum to support NRM candidates across the country.