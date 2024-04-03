MP Mpuuga leads constituents to meet Katikkiro

The MP for Nyendo Mukungwe, Mathias Mpuuga, has asked Buganda Kingdom to groom leaders, especially in the central region, to curb the escalating misconduct among them. Mpuuga says stewardship in Buganda must be a reflection of the Kabaka’s dignity. Mpuuga and MP Medard Lubega Sseggona led a delegation of their constituents to Bulange Mmengo to meet Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga. They also bought Kabaka Birthday Run kits worth 10 million shillings. The marathon will be held on 7th April.