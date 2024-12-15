Mount Elgon landslides: A deadly crisis

Over the last 25 years, landslides have hit the Mount Elgon region, killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands. The latest incident occurred a fortnight ago, when over 20 people were killed after landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall, hit the district. This is just one of many landslides that have affected the area, claiming lives. Today, we speak to geologist Dr. Ivan Mukiibi Ssewannyaga to better understand the magnitude of this problem in the region and explore possible mitigation measures to avert further loss of life.