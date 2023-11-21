Mother of triplets stranded at Kiwoko hospital over unpaid bills | 0773735056 Amos Tumwesigye

A mother of triplets at Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke District is stranded at the facility after being detained for failing to pay hospital bills. Nuluyaati Nabakooza, a resident of Busula in Luwero District, gave birth to three pre-term babies at 32 weeks, and they received special care at the facility’s neonatal intensive care unit. She was initially presented with a bill of 1.2 million shillings. However, the hospital, through its charity organization Adara Foundation, covered part of her bill, leaving a remaining balance of 430,000 shillings. | 0773735056 Amos Tumwesigye