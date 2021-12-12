MOH says gov’t has over 14 million COVID-19 vaccines in store

The ministry of health says the country has 30.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and they have so far dispatched 16 million doses to the different vaccination centres around the country. The spokesperson of the ministry of Health Emmanuel Ainebyoona says that the total opening of the economy will be easy if the bigger population of Ugandans are vaccinated. This was at a vaccination exercise organized by Baking Nation Cultural gathering who chose to rally their patrons to take up vaccination in Naguru in Kampala.