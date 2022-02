Ministry of Health launches house to house Covid-19 vaccination campaign

The Ministry of Health has joined the World Health Organisation in launching the accelerated Covid-19 vaccination, which will see health workers moving from house to house. During the launch, more than 100 people have received their Covid-19 jabs. Dr. Diana Atwine, the ministry of health, the permanent secretary has promised Mpigi residents that the provision of a better health facility in the area, remains a priority.