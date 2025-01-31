Ministry: New A-Level curriculum focuses on critical thinking

The Education Ministry has unveiled details of the new aligned A-Level curriculum, which it says will inspire critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. However, its successful implementation hinges on the ability of teachers to effectively deliver the content. Recognizing this challenge, the government has designed a training program to empower teachers to deepen their subject matter expertise. As LYDIA FELLY AKULLU, the training program will be rolled out in phases, starting with headteachers and deputy headteachers from North and Eastern Uganda.