Minister Muyingo promises more funding for higher education loans

The number of students applying for government student loans to pursue higher education at both degree and diploma levels continues to grow. For the current academic year 2024/2025, the Central Government has awarded loans to 1,838 students to enroll in various programs at several higher learning institutions. A budget of 7.25 billion shillings has been allocated to support these first-year students, with plans for increased funding in the future, according to the State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo.