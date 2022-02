Minister Mayanja vows to tackle land fraud

State Minister for lands Sam Mayanja says he’s putting a bid on massive land fraud orchestrated by his ministry’s land offices and some courts across the country. In the meantime, he asked Ugandans threatened by illegal eviction to stand up and protest, even if it means doing it in front of parliament, against land grabbers. He was speaking to the media after parading three families who he says he rescued from illegal land eviction in parts of Uganda.