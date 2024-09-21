Minister Kabbyanga launches banana textiles project

Information State Minister Godfrey Kabbyanga has formally launched an initiative to transform the landscape of sustainable textiles in East Africa. The project, started by Busitema University, represents a significant step toward harnessing the potential of banana fiber to produce textiles. According to the university, they plan to upscale and commercialize banana fiber to establish sustainable textile production. The move is intended to align with the sustainable use of banana fiber while also creating economic opportunities for farmers and local communities.