Minister Butime cautions residents to protect national bird

The Minister of tourism, wildlife and Antiquities Tom Butime has cautioned Lwengo residents against poisoning Uganda's bird, the Crested crane. According to Minister Butime, the population of the Crested Crane has declined by 80% and this has been brought about by poisoning of the bird by locals in addition to wetland encroachment and degradation. Butime called upon people to preserve the wetlands where the Crested cranes live because Uganda cannot lose its National symbol through wetland destruction. The minister made these remarks during the world Wildlife Day Celebrations held at Kaikolongo village, Malongo Sub County in Lwengo district.