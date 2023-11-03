Millions worth of drugs destroyed by rain in Busia

Security officials in Busia have apprehended five individuals in connection with reports that a substantial shipment of medicines, provided to the district by the National Medical Stores, was left exposed to the elements and subsequently soaked by the rain. The shipment, estimated to be worth several hundreds of millions of shillings, included medications for malaria and HIV/AIDS. Among those detained is the Busia District Health Officer, who was the primary recipient of these medications.