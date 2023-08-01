Millions lost in ministry of trade fuel card racket

Staff at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives have admitted the existence of ghost fuel cards within the Ministry’s system. Some of those suspected of involvement in the scheme said they learnt of the existence of the fuel cards registered in their names when they were elevated to other positions. A Senior Assistant Secretary at the Trade Ministry, Rosemary Asiimwe, says this was the case when she assumed the responsibility of transport officer following the retirement of the former officeholder.