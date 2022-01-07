MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS: Lawyer cautions would-be clients on legal problems

After the extraordinary damage to economies in 2020 & 2021 characterised by the coronavirus pandemic, deal makers are eagerly touting 2022 as a spectacular year for mergers and acquisitions. According to Silver Kayondo a business technology and venture capital lawyer, the huge volumes seen last year in the mergers and acquisitions market resulted from digital currency exchanges and digital assets software, but also advises on how to trade safely.