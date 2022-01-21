Mengo hospital installs new dialysis equipment

The Health Ministry has welcomed partnerships with private sector players in the fight against non-communicable diseases. While launching the dialysis centre at Mengo hospital in Kampala, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the national vaccine coordinator who represented the Health Minister said NCDs are still a huge challenge to the country's health sector. Kyabayinze noted that the establishment of the dialysis centre will help to address this problem which affects at least 9 million Ugandans.