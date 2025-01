Meet Robinson Obuya, Jinja’s rising Batsman and his prospects for 2025

2024 saw a number of players break out for the Cricket Cranes. One of those is Robinson Obuya, who is now a top-order batsman. A product of the St. James’ SSS and Jinja SSS cricket environments, Obuya’s journey started under the tutelage of the late Justin Ligyalingyi, who was a sports tutor at St. James SSS