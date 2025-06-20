Court upholds Wamala’s manslaughter sentence in Mowzey Radio case

The Court of Appeal has upheld the 12-year, 3-month prison sentence for Wamala Godfrey, also known as Troy, convicted of manslaughter in the killing of singer Mowzey Radio. Wamala’s appeal against the sentence and conviction was dismissed by Justices Christopher Gashirabake, Dr. Asa Mugenyi, and John Mike Musisi, who ruled the evidence sufficient and the trial judge’s decision sound. Mowzey Radio died from fatal head injuries sustained during a brawl at De Bar in Entebbe on January 22, 2018, when Wamala slammed him to the ground.