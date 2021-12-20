Medical workers meet over ending industrial action

The President of the Federation of Uganda Medical Interns, Lillian Nabwire, says they are still divided on whether to call off their six-week strike, following a meeting with government officials. Nabwire says although the government agreed to increase allowances for the different intern groups, nurses are still unhappy because they did not receive what they expected. She said the federation leadership is still in dialogue with the nurses and a final decision is expected by end of today.