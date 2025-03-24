Media council calls for reconciliation between media and state

The Uganda Media Council is calling for reconciliation between the media and the state following the Kawempe North by-election, which ended with several scribes injured and hospitalized. The call came during a meeting between the Uganda Media Council and the Nation Media Group at the head office in Namuwongo today. According to Nation Media Group Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa, many people had suffered mental health effects after the poll. For their part, the Uganda Media Council complimented NMG's coverage of the election and also condemned the violence against journalists, emphasizing reconciliation.