Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital struggles with limited space and beds

Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital is overwhelmed by limited space and an inadequate number of beds for inpatients which they say hinders their ability to closely treat, care, and monitor patients. According to Dr. Deus Twesigye the-acting in charge of the hospital, most patients especially those on therapeutic care are forced to continue treatment from home which affects the progress of their healing since some patients fail to adhere to the doctor’s prescriptions. The total annual budget of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital stands at 17.5 billion which money is not enough since it mainly caters for all the 41 sub-units.