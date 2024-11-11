Mbale Hospital tops rankings again amid corruption claims | PANORAMA

The Ministry of Health’s annual health sector performance report, released late last month during the 30th Annual Health Sub-Programme Joint Review Mission in Kampala, ranked the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital as the top performer among the 21 regional referral and private-not-for-profit hospitals. The crowning of Mbale, for the second year in a row, came a month after the State House Health Monitoring Unit had investigated the hospital following a litany of complaints about poor service delivery and perennial syndicated corruption that often leaves patients and caretakers on the brink. We have more in this week’s episode of Panorama…