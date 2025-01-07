Martha Karua receives Practicing License to represent Besigye in court

Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua received her practicing license this morning, enabling her to lead a team of lawyers representing veteran politician Kizza Besigye and his aide, Obet Lutale Kamulegeya. The Uganda Law Council cleared Karua yesterday to receive a special practicing certificate. The council had initially rejected her application for a license last month, citing incomplete documentation and the move to politicize the matter. Besigye and Kamulegeya returned to the military court today to answer charges related to security and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.