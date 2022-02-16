MARKETS BILL 2021: New legislation aims to streamline operations of all markets

The Markets Bill 2021 passed by parliament last evening has attracted different views on its relevance from different stakeholders with several market vendors claiming they don’t understand its content. Workers MP Margaret Rwabushaija who tabled the bill believes it will safeguard the interests of the vendors and protect them from exploitation. If assented to by the president, the bill will replace the current 1942 markets act.