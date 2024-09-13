Marine routes to Jinja and Masaka will be developed

Two days after Finance Minister Matia Kasaija announced that Entebbe would be one of four municipalities to be upgraded to city status next financial year, optimism has settled in the area. Entebbe, which will annex Katabi Town Council, was Uganda’s first capital during colonial times. It also encompasses over 80 islands, including Kalangala and Bussi Island. As the peninsula obtains city status, Ivan Walunyolo finds many in Entebbe are hopeful about the future.