MANAFWA: Several villages battered by landslides following rains

Over 150 homes are at risk of being washed up by landslides as heavy rains continue to pound various parts of the Elgon region in Manafwa district. The most affected residents are in the areas of Bumakari and Bunagoma, who revealed that the area had earlier developed cracks, which provided an early warning on a possible threat of landslides occurring. Whereas no lives were lost when the landslide happened, the residents lost their property and are now seeking urgent assistance from the government.