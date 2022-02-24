Man remanded for 22 years for murder is freed

The DPP has discontinued murder proceedings against Alex Twinomugisha, the man who has been on remand in Luzira upper prison for 22 years without trial. Twinomugisha was arrested in October 1999 on allegations of murdering three Makerere University students. However, he was instead tried for another murder of the former Tooro Kingdom Prince, Happy Kijjanangoma, and he was sentenced to suffer the death penalty together with former Prime Minister John Sanyu Katuramu. And the Makerere case was never prosecuted, and he has not been released from prison for 22 years now