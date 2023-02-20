Man convicted for kidnap, double murder of Nagirinya and her driver

Isaac Ssenabulya aka Kisunsu has been convicted at his own plea of guilt for the kidnap and double murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa in Feb 2019. The prosecution is asking that Ssenabulya be given the maximum penalty of death, for killing 2 innocent Ugandans as a deterrent to others. Ssenabulya is waiting for the High Court judge Isaac Muwata to pass a sentence and has already pleaded for leniency. Ssenabulya is charged alongside 6 other people. However, the prosecution has dropped murder charges against the 8th suspect; Raymond Okori Marckos.