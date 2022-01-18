Makerere University to support herbal researchers

Makerere University has resolved to intensify its support to scientists who are researching herbs to prepare remedies against different diseases. The assurance came during a symposium for researchers at Makerere University, at which they called for more support in carrying out their scientific experiments. They cited the work carried out by Prof Patrick Ogwang of Mbarara University of Science and Technology. The researchers are also calling for more support in conserving nature.