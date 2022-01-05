Makerere to support anti pandemic measures

Uganda National Students Association working with Makerere University's College of Veterinary medicine will train up to 2,000 paramedic and medical students to help with Covid-19 surveillance in schools after opening up. The trained teams will then be posted to all districts majorly for the quick response regarding testing of suspected cases. This move is to ensure that learning is not interfered with amidst the omicron variant which is said to be highly transmissible.