Makerere honors its former leaders as it makes 100 years

As Makerere University celebrates 100 years of service to humanity, the University Council has been celebrating and honouring men and women who have served the University over the years. These include former Chancellors, former Chairpersons of the Council, former Vice-Chairpersons of the Council, former Vice Chancellors and former Deputy Vice Chancellors. They are being honoured for the firm foundation they set, the ability to soldier on and for enabling Makerere University to live to see the next century.